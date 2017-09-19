New Britain fire chief to retire next month

The New Britain fire chief is expected to retire next month (WFSB)

The New Britain fire chief embroiled in controversy about racial insensitivity says he will retire next month.

Thomas Ronalter was at the center of an internal investigation back in May after he allegedly refused to hang a photograph of the department's first black chief on a Wall of Honor.

The investigation later found that minority firefighters have reason to perceive racial bias in the department.

The chief disputes that finding and says he's proud and honored to have served the city for 35 years.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart released a statement saying in part “At this time, I intend to conduct a national search for a new chief. We will continue to usher the department through the 21st century."

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.