QU students keeping an eye on families in Puerto Rico

A few students at Quinnipiac University are among those keeping tabs on their family and friends in Puerto Rico ahead of Hurricane Maria.

Maria, a category five storm, is heading right for Puerto Rico, unsettling for students Shelma Morales and Mia Martinez, who are worried for their family's safety and well-being.

The students said food and supplies are low in Puerto Rico after Irma ripped through parts of the Caribbean.

Now they say it's a matter of waiting to see the next hurricane's force.

“My mother is in contact almost every single hour with my grandfather and grandmother. She facetimed my grandmother earlier this morning. I keep in contact with my other cousins as well,” Morales said.

“It's a little overwhelming especially with hurricane Irma having come by just a few weeks ago,” Martinez said.

Both students have grandparents, cousins, uncles, and aunts right in the path of Maria, and parts of Puerto Rico are still recovering from Irma.

“Their electricity down there isn't still all the way on. Running water is still an issue as well so we're still trying to keep in contact as much as possible,” Martinez said.

“To find ice, it's been a struggle to find food, it's been a struggle the lines are huge everywhere. Thankfully my cousin, I talked to earlier, was able to get some food but my grandmother was not as lucky,” Morales said.

Both students are members of the Latino Cultural Society on campus and hope to get a food and donation drive running in the coming days.

One of the students said her biggest concern is Maria potentially destroying her family's homes and displacing them.

She said she's keeping in touch as often as she can.

