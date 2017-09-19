Person injured after shots fired at Berlin apartment complex

Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in Berlin on Tuesday night (WFSB)

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Berlin apartment complex on Tuesday night, injuring one person.

The shooting happened at the Fieldstone Crossing complex on Deming Road.

The victim was located outside of the complex.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A suspect is still at large, but police said there is no threat to the public. This does not appear to be a random act, police said.

Detectives asked that anyone with information on the incident give them a call at 860-706-5652 or text "TIP711" and the information to 274637. All calls/texts will remain confidential.

