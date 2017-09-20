Three arrested following East Windsor home invasion

Luis Velasquez, Jose Torres and Wilson Zayas were arrested for a home invasion in East Windsor, according to police. (East Windsor police)

Three men from Springfield, MA were arrested in East Windsor following a home invasion Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Luis Velasquez, 37, Wilson Zayas, 37 and Jose Torres, 31, were arrested and charged with home invasion, second-degree burglary, criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of a firearm and weapons in a motor vehicle.

Police said the three men broke into a home on Reassign Road. Officers received a call from the homeowner stating the men broke in and he was hiding in an upstairs bedroom.

The caller described how initially the suspects had rung the doorbell and knocked on the door. When the victim did not answer, the suspects broke into the home and he could hear them walking around downstairs.

The victim was able to give dispatchers a description of the vehicle in which the suspects had arrived. As officers showed up, they noticed a vehicle matching the description leaving the area where the victim's home is located.

The vehicle was stopped and the occupants were detained. After a thorough investigation, police said probable cause was found that all three occupants were responsible for the home invasion and they were arrested.

The suspects were held on $750,000 bond and will appear at Enfield Superior Court on 09/20/17 for arraignment.

