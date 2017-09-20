Jose meanders, leaves some windy conditions

Jose may not have dumped a lot of rain on the state, but the wind has been a factor.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said that wind gusts as of the noon hour on Wednesday, however, were in the 25-35 mph range in parts of the state.

"Sustained winds were between 10 and 20 mph," Dixon said.

There were a few power outages reported by Eversource customers. About 450 customers were affected as of 1 p.m.

"While the system is no longer a hurricane, and is eventually forecast to weaken, we need to be mindful that it is holding its own, for now," Dixon said.

Jose is the longest-lived hurricane of the 2017 hurricane season, despite being downgraded to a tropical storm late Tuesday night. It had been a hurricane for 15 days.

Dixon and meteorologist Scot Haney said the storm is also responsible for the cloud cover and bands or rain that continue to rotate into the state.

"A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. [Wednesday] for southern Fairfield County," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "But we shouldn't see too much in the way of problems."

The areas closest to the storm system, like portions of Long Island and Nantucket, expect 2 to 4 inches of rain from Jose.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the Rhode Island Coast and Cape Cod.

For Connecticut, Wednesday has been mostly quiet and quite mild. Temperatures were in the mid-70s in many parts of the state.

The dew points are also up in the mid-60s.

"So it's a little bit muggy out there [Wednesday] morning," Haney said.

As for where Jose goes from here, the official track from the National Hurricane Center has it staying pretty close.

"It's really going to just hold its own and lurk, meander around to our southeast as we head into the coming days," Dixon said.

Now, all eyes turn to Hurricane Maria, which weakened to a category 4 storm on Wednesday morning as it plowed over Puerto Rico.

Meteorologist Melissa Cole said Maria could affect the weather on the eastern seaboard next week.

