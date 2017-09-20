Wind a problem, but shoreline dodges most of Jose

The winds have been whipping along the shoreline as a result of Jose.

Though the storm was nowhere near a direct hit for Connecticut, its presence was still felt along southern Connecticut.

The Fishers Island Ferry left the dock right on time Wednesday morning with no cancellations.

Captain John Haney said they were able to run the service on Tuesday as well, all while tracking Jose.

"We have a lot of tools that we can use," Haney said. "We keep an eye on weather buoys to give us wave heights. We look at different websites for active feeds, and we get notifications from the Coast Guard as well."

Police in Waterford said the wind brought down wires on Cross Road near the Airgas store.

They said the outages is affecting traffic lights on Parkway north and south as well as Route 85. Officers were putting signs in the area.

A portion of Hunts Brook Road was also closed because of a downed tree.

Police urged drivers to seek alternate routes on both roads.

Elsewhere in town, deep sea fisherman Joe Devine said he kept a close eye on the weather. He takes out daily expositions and said this time of year is peak season for him.

"We were out Monday and it was very nice," Devine said. "That, of course, all changed with Jose."

Devine said he had to keep his boat, the Mijoy, out of the water for the past two days. He said he typically goes out 15 to 18 miles from the pier.

On a bad weather day, he can see some pretty choppy waves.

"Right along Long Island Sound here within ten miles on this kind of wind, you can see 10, 15-foot waves," Devine said.

He said he's anxious to get back out there.

"Hopefully, we can get out there in a couple of days, but if we have to wait it out, we'll wait it out because it's about fun," he said. "We really don't want to take people out for a beating."

Winds of about 20 mph were reported in Old Saybrook on Wednesday morning.

People in Old Saybrook have been telling Channel 3 all week that they prepared for the worst by tying their boats down.

There was no reports of any damage or power outages in town.

New London reported similar circumstances.

