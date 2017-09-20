Today is Connecticut Day at the Big E

The Connecticut Building at the Big E. (thebige.com)

It's all about Connecticut at the Eastern States Exposition on Wednesday.

The Big E in West Springfield, MA designated the day as Connecticut Day.

Channel 3 will have a team marching in the Connecticut Day parade, which starts at 5 p.m.

Look for meteorologist Mark Dixon and anchors Mark Zinni and Erin Connolly. They'll be with the Early Warning Weather Tracker.

They'll join a number of Big E representatives, including marching bands, animals and more as they trek around the grounds.

