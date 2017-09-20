Apartments evacuated after gas leak in Manchester

Homes in Manchester evacuated after a gas leak on Wednesday. (@CaptDavisc)

Homes in Manchester were evacuated due to a gas leak on Wednesday morning.

A gas line was broken on Oakland Street around 10 a.m.

Police said, "a few apartments" on Rachel Road have been evacuated due to the leak.

Crews working to fix the broken gas line on Rachel Rd pic.twitter.com/ZxxhqsIN1G — Chris Davis (@CaptDavisc) September 20, 2017

Oakland Street was closed between Tudor Lane and Sheldon Road until 11 a.m. Rachel Road was closed until further notice while crews repair the gas line.

Oakland St between Tudor Lane and Sheldon Rd is closed due to a gas leak in the area — Chris Davis (@CaptDavisc) September 20, 2017

There was no word on injuries

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

