Apartments evacuated after gas leak in Manchester - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Apartments evacuated after gas leak in Manchester

Posted: Updated:
Homes in Manchester evacuated after a gas leak on Wednesday. (@CaptDavisc) Homes in Manchester evacuated after a gas leak on Wednesday. (@CaptDavisc)
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -

Homes in Manchester were evacuated due to a gas leak on Wednesday morning.

A gas line was broken on Oakland Street around 10 a.m.  

Police said, "a few apartments" on Rachel Road have been evacuated due to the leak. 

Oakland Street was closed between Tudor Lane and Sheldon Road until 11 a.m. Rachel Road was closed until further notice while crews repair the gas line. 

There was no word on injuries

The cause of the leak is under investigation. 

Stay with Eyewitness News for continued coverage.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.