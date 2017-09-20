Abandoned bumper with license plate still attached leads police to suspected geese killer

A man accused of plowing over and killing more than a dozen geese in Waterbury may enter a plea next month.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, 27-year-old Anthony Jackson struck and killed 13 Canada geese, including two adults and 11 goslings.

It happened on Lakewood Road on June 11.

DEEP said they worked with Waterbury police to investigate the incident.

They said they found tire tracks that swerved off of Lakewood Road. The tracks led to an abandoned rear bumper with the license plate still attached.

DEEP's EnCon police said they were able to trace the plate registration back to the Acura's unidentified owner, who said she registered the car for Jackson but was not behind the wheel.

On June 13, Jackson turned himself in to Waterbury police on unrelated warrants.

During an interview, however, he denied being the driver who killed the geese.

Two days later, the car was found to be abandoned in Waterbury's Buck's Hill Park with the rear bumper missing.

A goose feather was found stuck in the grill of it.

Search warrants for cell phone records were applied for and granted. With the help of Monroe police, they determined that the car's owner was not in the area at the time the geese were hit.

However, Jackson's records were consistent with someone who had been in the Lakewood Road area at the time of the incident.

Jackson surrendered to state police on Aug. 29.

He faces charges of animal cruelty, taking of Canada geese out of season, illegal method of take, making a false statement, interfering with an officer and driving while under suspension.

Jackson is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 3 in Waterbury Superior Court.

