The racing community is mourning the loss of a veteran modified NASCAR driver, Ted Christopher, who was one of the victims in a plane crash on Saturday.

The racing community is mourning the loss of a veteran modified NASCAR driver, Ted Christopher, who was one of the victims in a plane crash on Saturday.

CT track to retire number of driver killed in plane crash

Stafford Speedway announced that Ted Christopher's No. 13 will be retired after the NASCAR driver died in a plane crash. (George Whitney).

A Connecticut race track is retiring the number of a NASCAR driver who died in a plane crash.

Stafford Speedway announced that Ted Christopher's No. 13 will be retired in a ceremony during Friday's races.

The 59-year-old Christopher was a passenger on a plane that crashed in North Branford on Saturday. The pilot, 81-year-old Charles Dundas, also died.

Federal officials say the plane had left Plainville's Robertson Airport headed for Long Island, New York. The cause remains under investigation.

Stafford Speedway General Manager Mark Arute called Christopher "a fixture" at the track. His first start at Stafford was in May 1983, his first win was in 1986, and his last was Sept. 8.

During his career, Christopher had 131 wins, 109 SK Modified wins, and nine SK Modified track championships.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.