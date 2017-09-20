Sensors deployed to measure effects of Jose on New England

Federal scientists have installed 17 storm-tide sensors along the coast of southern New England to measure the effects of Tropical Storm Jose.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Wednesday that the sensors - seven in Connecticut, seven in Massachusetts and three in Rhode Island - were placed in areas likely to receive large waves and storm surge from Jose. They will stay in place until the storm has passed.

The sensors usually attached to a piling or other stable structure measure water level, barometric pressure and wave height.

The USGS says data collected can help quantify wave heights, forces, and speeds, under various storm conditions, topographies, ecologies, and land uses. The information will lead to more accurate flood forecasts, while informing decisions on designs for flood-protection infrastructure and land use policies.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.