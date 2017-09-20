Loaded magazine found outside of elementary school

Police in North Haven said a loaded magazine was found outside of an elementary school in town and that a person of interest has been found.

They said a 31-year-old North Haven man was identified as the person of interest.

They said the Clintonville Elementary School principal contacted them about the magazine on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

Police searched the area but did not find a firearm.

As the investigation continued, they found out that two incidents on Sunday morning may be related to the magazine.

The first involved the vandalism of a planter that was thrown at a glass window of the school.

The second was the early morning discovery of an unoccupied damaged vehicle that was parked on the lawn of an Old Forge Road home.

The person of interest was interviewed.

Police said he had no connection to the school.

No other details were released, but police said the criminal investigation was ongoing.

Police said there are no security threats to the school.

