PD: Glastonbury woman arrested for not properly caring for 2-year-old

A Glastonbury woman was arrested after police said she did not properly care for a two-year-old child last week.

Police charged 29-year-old Aziza S. Djalmamedova with risk of injury.

The arrest of Djalmamedova came after a welfare check on Knob Hill Road around 8 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Djalmamedova was arrested and released on a bond.

Djalmamedova was scheduled to be arraigned at Manchester Superior Court on Sept. 27.

