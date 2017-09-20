5 associates dismissed from Post University

Post University in Waterbury said five associates were dismissed after school officials said the theft of non-student, university funds. (WFSB file photo)

Five associates from Post University were dismissed after school officials said the theft of non-student, university funds.

The dismissals came after officials from Post University said they discovered "irregular associate activity" in February. The university said they "immediately launched an internal investigation" and turned over the Waterbury Police Department.

After the unidentified associates were dismissed, the "matter is now in the hands of law enforcement."

"We are grateful for the work of Post Associates in discovering this theft of non-student, Post University funds, and we refer all future questions to the Waterbury Police Department," Post University said in a statement on Wednesday.

