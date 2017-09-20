Americares continues to support relief efforts after hurricanes

Americares is continuing its hurricane relief efforts for those in need (WFSB)

Two devastating hurricanes are slamming a number of Caribbean islands back to back.

It's keeping Connecticut-based non-profit Americares very busy. They first had Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana, then Irma in Florida and the Caribbean.

Now it's Maria, which took a direct aim once again at Puerto Rico.

"I will tell you, I have a lot of friends from my time living and working there and I haven't heard from any of them since 7:15 this morning,” said Dr. Anne Peterson, with Americares.

She’s likely heading back to Puerto Rico herself to help with the response.

"We're looking at what are the health needs they're likely to have. It will be acute injuries and then very quickly, it will be people who have been lost, separated from their regular medicines,” Peterson said.

Inside Americares' Stamford warehouse, crews are hard at work, quickly moving medical supplies and medicines that will make their way to some of the hardest hit areas.

"We were involved in getting insulin into Puerto Rico, hand it off to FEMA in the middle of the night, it went to St. Thomas. We helped them with some of their surge patients that were coming from the US Virgin Islands, those very critical patients have now been evacuated to Florida,” Peterson said.

Maria barreled into Puerto Rico this morning, with driving rain, punishing winds, and a life-threatening storm surge.

It’s an area struggling to recover after getting walloped by Hurricane Irma last week.

On Saturday, Americares delivered a half million dollars in supplies to the Virgin Islands, and on Monday, chartered a plane to airlift nearly two million in medicine and critical supplies in advance of Maria.

Peterson says it’s likely the need in Puerto Rico, will dwarf that.

“This is going to be a really long-term recover for all of these islands,” Peterson said.

She also said the organization has partners in Mexico City right now to help with the aftermath of the recent earthquake.

