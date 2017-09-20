Man who shot and killed kitten faces judge

A 22-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges, after being accused of killing a kitten and a pet rat.

Police were called to an apartment on Sky View Drive in West Hartford on Wednesday morning after reports that someone had killed two kittens.

When officers arrived, they found one dead kitten and another that was severely injured. Police said one kitten was hit with a TV remote and the other was shot with a BB gun.

Police arrested Corey McCall and charged him with cruelty to animals, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.

Officers also learned that McCall allegedly killed a pet rat via a BB gun, and had assaulted his girlfriend a few days earlier.

He faced a judge on Thursday and is expected back in court again on Oct. 5.

