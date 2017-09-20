ECSU student dies of natural causes

Eastern Connecticut State University student was found dead in his dormitory room on Wednesday. (WFSB file photo)

Eastern Connecticut State University student was found dead in his dormitory room early on Wednesday morning.

Sophomore Dylan Konakowitz is believed to have died of natural causes, according to ECSU officials.

Konakowitz, who was from New London, was pursuing a teaching career at ECSU after transferring from Three Rivers Community College. Konakowitz graduated from Waterford High School in 2014.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” ECSU President Elsa Núñez said in a statement on Wednesday. “Our prayers go out to Dylan’s family during this difficult time. He had just joined our Eastern campus community and had dreams of becoming a teacher.”

