Scientists hope new technology can predict future effects of hurricanes

These wave sensors are expected to provide more information on hurricanes (WFSB)

Scientists hope information from Jose’s wave action will help them better predict future effects of hurricanes along the Connecticut coast.

As waves from Jose lapped up against the shoreline in Groton on Wednesday, marine science teacher Amy Ferland explained to her class at the Marine Science Academy, the impact of storms and hurricanes like Jose and Maria.

"One of the things that are so dangerous about any tropical storm or hurricane is the storm surge so if we're better able to prepare our communities we can make sure people are safe. We can protect property,” Ferland said.

The U.S. Geological Survey has installed a series of wave monitors along the New England coast to help better predict the height and strength of waves during and after a storm.

After the storm has passed, scientists will collect the data.

Ahead of Jose, seven wave monitors were installed by the USGS from Stonington Borough down to Norwalk.

The sensors monitor water level and barometric pressure and record them every 30 seconds for most sites.

Sensors located on beaches record wave height every two seconds.

On the eve of the devastating hurricane of 1938 Groton was near ground zero which caused millions in property damage.

Students say science and technology can help us limit the destruction and loss of life.

"I think the more we know about the storm surge and how dangerous it is, I think will help us in the long run just because we'll be able to predict it,” said Elizabeth Fountaine, of Groton.

"I believe the information that's coming from them could be very great for Connecticut, it will allow us to predict our storm surges better and prepare for what could happen,” said Anthony DePasquale, of Old Saybrook.

What could happen, is something future generations hope they can one day predict.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.