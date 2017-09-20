Police rescue woman from cliff at Sleeping Giant State Park

Police officers rescued a woman from a cliff at Sleeping Giant on Wednesday (Hamden Police)

Some Hamden police officers are being credited with rescuing a distraught woman from a cliff at Sleeping Giant State Park.

Crews were called around 3:45 p.m. for the report of a woman sitting on the edge of a cliff.

DEEP and police responded, and four officers climbed a dangerous part of the mountain in an attempt to rescue the woman.

The officers spoke to the woman for about 90 minutes before she finally stepped away from the edge.

The woman was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.