PD: 89-year-old man reported missing from East Hartford

Police are searching for an 89-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday night.

Cephus Nolen, 89, was reported missing from East Hartford on Wednesday.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-528-4401.

