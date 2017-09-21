PD: Husband and wife dead after Clinton mobile home explosion

A mobile home explosion injured two people at the Evergreen Springs mobile home park in Clinton early Thursday morning. (WFSB)

Both victims, a married couple, are dead after a mobile home exploded in Clinton early Thursday morning.

According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the Evergreen Springs mobile home complex on the Killingworth Turnpike around 12:30 a.m.

Leo Hinkley, 64, and his wife, Candace Hinkley, 61, were airlifted to Bridgeport Hospital with severe burns and traumatic injuries. Police said Leo Hinkley died from injuries suffered in the explosion. Candace Hinkley passed away on Saturday morning from injuries suffered in the explosion, police said on Saturday.

The town's emergency call center received calls that reported a loud explosion and homes shaking. Neighbors told Eyewitness News that it was enough to scare them. Some said they heard it as far as 5 miles away.

"The Clinton police and fire departments were inundated with 911 calls reported an explosion somewhere," Clinton Police Sgt. Jeremiah F. Dunn said.

Emergency responders from Clinton police and the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area and found that a mobile home at that location had been completely destroyed by an explosion. They said they found a ball of fire.

Members of the Clinton Police Department and the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department were able to extricate Leo and Candace Hinkley from the burning wreckage. They fought their way through the flames to make the rescue.

“They are true heroes, firefighters, and police officers running into a burning building," Dunn said. “We are willing to put our lives on the line to save others.”

Responders from Old Saybrook, Madison and Killingworth also responded to assist as the effects of the blast were felt for miles.

The Clinton Volunteer Fire Company extinguished the fire, secured debris fields and inspected surrounding structures.

The blast also damaged nearby homes. A window that was about 200 yards away from the explosion was blown out.

"The insurance company is going to have a treat with everyone here because the trailer down there got knocked off its foundation," said Alan Atwood of Clinton.

Police said, "the explosion, most likely, did not result from equipment or mechanical malfunctions."

"The investigators are continuing to work to determine the cause of the explosion. This will take some time, due to the extensive damage and the size and scope of the debris field," Dunn said in a statement on Friday.

