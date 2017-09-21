CT Red Cross chapter sends volunteers to Puerto Rico

In Hurricane Maria's wake, the Connecticut Chapter of the American Red Cross said volunteers headed to Puerto Rico on Thursday.

The Red Cross put out the call for volunteers, and at least two of them departed Thursday.

Neil and Joseph Brockway are making their way to Puerto Rico after Maria left the island without power or water.

It's called an "extreme hardship assignment" based on the current conditions.

"So we have to bring chlorine tablets to help purify the water we need mosquito netting those types of things really to be out on your own in the elements for weeks on end," Neil Brockway said.

They'll help people dealing with the destruction from the storm. They'll also be joining volunteers who are already down on the Caribbean island.

Meanwhile, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said Maria regained strength and is back to being a major category 3 hurricane.

It is leaving Puerto Rico, and once it does, the volunteers said that's when their work will begin.

About 100 volunteers from Connecticut have responded to storms Harvey and Irma in Houston and Florida.

James Moroney and his wife, Debra are first time volunteers headed to Florida to help in the wake of Irma.

With a daughter in the sunshine state, the devastation hits home.

"We realize there are still people hurting down there and we want to be able to help them," said James Moroney.

The Red Cross estimated that it will take its volunteers several days to get down to Puerto Rico.

Anyone looking to make a donation to relief efforts can do so here on the Red Cross's website.

