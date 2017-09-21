Car slams into building in Danbury

A car slammed into a building on West Street in Danbury early Thursday morning. (Danbury Fire Dept.)

A car crashed into a building in Danbury early Thursday morning.

According to fire officials, it happened on West Street near Oil Mill Road.

When crews arrived, they found the small car had left the road and hit the building at 152 West St.

Firefighters extricated the car's only occupant. The person was taken to Danbury Hospital.

The driver's condition is not known.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

The crash scene was cleared around 5:30 a.m.

