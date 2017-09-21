CT Senator to host public forum on new healthcare bill replacement

One of Connecticut's Democratic senators said he plans to "sound the alarm" on Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Chris Murphy said he's hosting a public forum to discuss the new bill, which is known as Graham-Cassidy.

This comes ahead of a possible vote on the repeal of "Obamacare" next week.

Murphy said he's looking for input from community leaders and healthcare stakeholders in New Britain on the potential impact of the legislation.

His forum is happening at 1 p.m. at the Community Health Center of New Britain on Lafayette Street.

