Woman's death in Newington being treated as a homicide

A woman's death in Newington on Thursday is being investigated as a homicide (WFSB)

Newington Police are investigating the death of a woman on Thursday morning.

Police say the woman was found dead in her home on Gilbert Road Thursday morning. Police said it appears the woman was shot.

Officers ordered a "shelter in place" for neighbors in the area as a precaution. It was lifted shortly after 2 p.m.

Once inside the home, officers located an adult male who was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the man and woman are believed to be married, and the man is considered a suspect at this time.

Neighbors identified the suspect and said he is a Marine Corp. veteran and the wife grew up in Newington. East Hartford Police LT Josh Litwin said the man also temporarily worked in East Hartford as a civilian dispatcher in 2001 for three months.

Police have not released the identities of the man or woman at this time.

Investigators said a teenage son was not home at the time of the incident.

Multiple emergency responders were called to the scene on Thursday morning.

"[It's] hectic. Ever since about 9:00 this morning, cop cars [have been] coming all which way," said John Richter of Newington. "SWAT team here, it's just been hectic. And now they're telling us to go inside."

Newington Police were assisted by the New Britain, West Hartford, and Hartford Police Departments along with the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad and the New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office.

Check out photos from the scene here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.