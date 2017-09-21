Prostitution bust made at Wilton Spa

He Lang faces a prostitution charge after an investigation at the In Spa in Wilton. (Wilton police)

Police in Wilton said they arrested a woman for prostitution at a spa in town.

He Lang, 43, of College Point, NY, faces a prostitution charge.

Police said the arrest was the result of complaints that claimed commercial sex acts were being conducted at the "In Spa" on Danbury Road, specifically on the second floor.

Wilton police, along with Norwalk police, investigated.

Search warrants were executed on Wednesday at the business and a connected vehicle.

He Lang was arrested at that point.

She posted a $5,000 bond and was given a court date of Oct. 2 in Norwalk.

