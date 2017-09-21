Former dentist facing child porn charges

A former dentist from Wallingford, who is accused of sexually assaulting patients is in trouble again.

This time for child porn.

Police say 52-year old Jeffrey Krahling had dozens of images and videos of children on his computer.

Krahling was arrested last year after he was accused of sexually assaulting three female patients at his dental practice in Meriden.

Those charges are still pending.

