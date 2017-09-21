Hartford police chief announces retirement

Hartford's top cop is announcing his retirement.

Chief James Rovella has submitted his official letter of resignation to the mayor.

Rovella, who is 59, has been chief since 2012, after he replaced Chief Darryl Roberts.

Rovella's retirement is not effective immediately.

Under the terms of his current contract, the soonest he can step down is February.

A new chief hasn't been named but the mayor released this statement saying "Chief Rovella has been a dedicated public servant for nearly forty years, including twenty-six years in service to the City of Hartford, and he has been an outstanding Chief of Police. The Hartford Police Department has built strong relationships throughout our community thanks to Chief Rovella's commitment to engagement, honesty, and transparency. I am grateful beyond measure for his deep commitment to Hartford, and for his and his family's sacrifices over many decades. We are a stronger city because of Chief Rovella's leadership. Chief Rovella and I have been preparing for a smooth succession for many months, and we will continue to work closely together as we move closer to a transition."

