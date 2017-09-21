PD: Man spotted stealing veggies from garden

This man was spotted stealing veggies from a person's garden (Plainville PD)

Police in Plainville are trying to locate a man accused of stealing vegetables from a resident’s garden.

The first theft happened on Tuesday, where a camera captured a man taking a tomato from the vine at a home on Ledge Road. The resident said that was the largest tomato he planted to harvest seeds from.

The man also had two butternut squash in his hand.

The next day, the man was seen again taking more tomatoes.

Anyone with information should contact police.

