Thursday was CT's 83rd day without a budget

Day 83, and the pressure is on to pass a state budget.

The GOP budget passed both chambers last week, and now both sides are trying to figure out if there's room for compromise.

Gov. Dannel Malloy plans to veto the GOP budget unless they agree to some changes.

He's attacking the GOP for making cuts to UConn, local education and now he says they're standing in the way of creating jobs.

On Thursday, Malloy was in East Hartford at the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology where they train manufacturing companies interested in learning and expanding.

The governor says the GOP budget doesn't fund this training program, which has retained 35,000 jobs and created 8,000 new ones.

"CT is at a critical moment right now. We need to decide whether we are going to invest in our people and a brighter economic future,” said Carlos Moreno, of the Working Families Party.

"There are things in my budget that I am happy to change. I am not locked in but you can't start with cutting money to poor schools where we have made the most progress,” Malloy said.

Union leaders organized a rally at the state capitol claiming that the GOP plan would hurt collective bargaining and make cuts to special education.

Funding for education has become a big wedge between the two parties.

A recent court decision found CT lacks a formula on how to disperse funds to cities and towns.

The governor claims the GOP budget rewards wealthier towns that can afford to pay more.

Under the Republicans formula, money would be given to cities and towns based on things like need, English language speaking students as well as property tax burden.

On Thursday, the GOP Senate leaders said their formula is fair and no town would be getting less money.

"That's the problem, they try to give everything to everyone. They pretend there's no deficit, no fiscal crisis and create falsehoods and false numbers to give everybody what they want,” said Senate President Len Fasano.

The governor is meeting with the GOP on Friday.

