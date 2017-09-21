911 calls released following Manchester dog attack on child

A 5-year-old child was seriously injured after being attacked by a family dog on Thursday.

Police said it happened in Manchester on Patriot Lane.

In 911 calls released on Friday by Manchester police, a neighbor of the victim's mother told dispatchers that she called police on the mother's behalf.

At first, the woman didn't know the reason she was calling. She told police that the mother simply told her to call for help.

Later in the call, a dispatcher told the woman to go out with her neighbor.

Then it became clear that the reason for the call was the dog attack.

"The dog is attacking the little boy!" the woman told dispatchers.

The child was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries, police said.

The child's condition was unavailable.

There's also no word on what happened to the dog.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.