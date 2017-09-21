Police identify motorcyclist in deadly crash in Vernon

A serious motorcycle crash was reported in Vernon on Thursday night (WFSB)

Police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Vernon on Thursday night.

The crash was reported on Bolton Road near the intersection of Bread & Milk Road just before 10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers determined that the motorcycle had crashed in a pole and the motorcyclist, who was identified as 64-year-old Vernon resident Timothy Madigan, was dead on the scene.

LIFE STAR was called to the scene but was later canceled.

Vernon Police reconstructionists are working together with Metro Traffic Services to determine the cause of the crash. The motorcycle was believed to be the only vehicle involved in the deadly crash. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126.

Police dispatchers said Bolton Road was closed for an extended period of time.

