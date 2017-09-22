West Haven police investigate shooting

West Haven police are investigating after a person was found shot late Thursday night.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 89 Coleman Road around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival police located the victim in a building stairwell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries. Police have a suspect and are currently pursuing leads to make an arrest.

There is no danger to area neighbors as this incident involved persons associated with the address.

More information will be released when available.

