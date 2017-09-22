Cash stolen during Bristol armed robbery

Bristol Police are investigating an armed robbery at Jay's Market on King Street.

According to police, a man entered the store around 8:18 p.m. Thursday and demanded money.

Police said the suspect displayed a handgun to the clerk during the robbery and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall and having a slim build.

The incident was investigated by the patrol division and the criminal investigations division as well as a K-9 officer.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.

