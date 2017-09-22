2 tractor trailers crash down embankment on I-95 in West Haven

A crash snarled the morning commute on I-95 south in West Haven Friday morning. (DOT)

A couple of tractor trailer trucks ended up down an embankment in West Haven and it's snarling the Friday morning commute.

According to state police, the right and center southbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed. The highway was completely clear as of 11:30 a.m.

The area affected was between exits 42 and 41.

Injuries were reported, but the extent is unclear.

There's also no word on a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

