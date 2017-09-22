Dozens of agencies 'stand down' to help veterans

'Stand Down' is an event that helps veterans. (WFSB file)

Veterans seeking some help attended the 'Stand Down 2017' event in Rocky Hill on Friday. (WFSB)

More than 30 agencies and social service organizations took part in Stand Down 2017 on Friday.

The event helped Connecticut veterans who need assistance with housing, health care, education or employment.

"It's awesome because there are so many people here giving us things that we need, even to things like down to deodorant," said Jeffery Chambers, a veteran. "It's hard sometimes for people, this is great. This is great."

It started at 8 a.m. at the Department of Veterans Affairs campus in Rocky Hill.

"Everyone that I know, that was homeless before, they got apartments now! And that's a good thing," said Nathan Smith, a veteran.

Veterans were encouraged to get to there by noon to fully take advantage of all the available services.

Stand Down 2017 was organized by the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs as a way to help vets get access to essential services.

It said there were medical and dental screenings, employment and educational assistance, legal and motor vehicle help, state and federal VA benefits information and housing referrals.

Clothing was also distributed, free of charge.

The event runs until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.