CTtransit bus, car involved in crash near Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford

A CTtransit bus and a car was reported on Pleasant Street in Hartford on Friday. (WFSB)

A city bus and a car were involved in a crash in Hartford, right next to Dunkin' Donuts Park.

It happened Friday on Pleasant Street.

Pleasant Street was closed from Main to Market streets, police said. It has since reopened.

Injuries were reported, according to police. However, they're believed to be minor.

Police said two men in a silver car were taken to an area hospital.

They said someone on the bus fell forward and suffered scratches to the face. That person also went to the hospital.

The bus pulled away around 8:30 a.m. The car had to be towed from the scene.

Police said they will be reviewing surveillance footage.

They said their preliminary investigation showed that the driver of the car crossed the double yellow line heading toward Main Street and struck the bus.

The investigation into the exact cause continues.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic page here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.