Doctor to be sentenced for killing Yale physician

A doctor who police say killed a Yale University physician over a workplace dispute is set to be sentenced to three decades behind bars.

Lishan Wang is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in New Haven Superior Court for the 2010 shooting death of Dr. Vajinder (vah-JIHN'-der) Toor. He pleaded no contest in June to manslaughter and other charges, and agreed to serve 32 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the Chinese citizen killed Toor and shot at but missed Toor's pregnant wife outside the couple's Branford home. Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a 2008 workplace dispute at a New York City hospital.

The sentencing will end seven years of legal proceedings. Wang has been under a judge's orders to be forcibly medicated against his will to treat his mental illness.

