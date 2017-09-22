Rough landing puts plane on its nose in Danbury

No injuries were reported in this Danbury plane crash. (Jeremy M./iWitness photo)

A pilot was uninjured after his small plane made a rough landing at a Connecticut airport on Friday morning, fire official said.

A single-engine Cessna 180 made a rough landing, which is technically known as a ground loop, at the Danbury Airport around 10:30 a.m., according to Danbury Airport Administrator Mike Safranek. Fire officials said authorities found the plane "nose down on Runway 35."

The Danbury Fire Department said the pilot, who was identified as Jeffrey Butler, was not hurt and that the pilot was the only person aboard.

The plane is a 'tail dragger' meaning a wheel on the underside of the plane catches that pavement as the plane lands and Safranek said in this case, the wheel stuck sending the force of the plane forward into a nosedive.

The plane is registered to Mr. Butler and is based at Reliant Air in Danbury, according to fire officials.

Firefighters "used its ladder tower to assist with righting the aircraft which was nose down on the runway." Then, the Cessna 180 was towed off the runway for repairs.

Runway 35 was closed for a "brief time" during the incident.

This was the second crash at the airport in two months. On July 30, pilot Mark Stern of Redding was killed when his Cessna Skyhawk crashed at the airport.

Friday's rough landing was under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration Flight Standards District Office out of Windsor Locks.

To see pictures of the rough landing on your mobile device, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.