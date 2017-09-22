4 arrested after 2 motor vehicles stolen in Orange and Newington

Ronny Aviles was one of four people including three children were arrested by a Milford K9 officer on Thursday afternoon after police said they stole two motor vehicles. (Milford Police Department)

Four people including three children were arrested by a Milford K9 officer on Thursday afternoon after police said they stole two motor vehicles.

The incident started when the Milford Police Department was notified about a stolen vehicle in Orange. That vehicle was spotted heading southbound on Interstate 95 around 3:45 p.m. Police said that vehicle was traveling at a “high rate of speed” and “weaving through traffic.”

The stolen vehicle and another vehicle got off the highway at exit 32 in Stratford and stop in the parking lot of Cumberland Farms.

When the vehicles came to a stop, the officer "activated his overhead lights and sirens and made contact with the occupants.”

Along with three juveniles, police arrested 18-year-old Bridgeport resident Ronny Aviles. He was charged with first-degree larceny conspiracy to commit, first-degree larceny, weapon in a motor vehicle and possession of less than half ounce marijuana.

Police determined that the vehicle Aviles was in was stolen from Newington. The officers seized a pellet gun, ski mask, and marijuana from that vehicle.

Aviles was being held on a $25,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned at Milford Superior Court on Friday.

