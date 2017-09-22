Hartford police reunite man with his dog; Suspect arrested for stealing vehicle

Reunion! A man had his car stolen with his dog still in the car. HPD came to action, safely found the car, caught the suspect, reunited dog! (@LtFoley)

Police officers in Hartford were able to reunite a man with his dog after the pet's owner's vehicle was stolen on Friday morning.

Officers were called to a report of a stolen motor vehicle at 2120 Park St. around 7:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located the owner of Power Plus, who said his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the nearby 7-Eleven.

Inside the vehicle was a tan Boxer Mastif named lucky that belonged to the owner of Power Plus.

Officers and detectives from the Hartford Police Major Crimes Unit searched the area and around 8:30 a.m., the suspect was located near 16 Flastbush Ave. The suspect, who was identified as 28-year-old, Hartford resident Michael Mercado, was arrested without incident.

Officers returned the car to the owner, who also identified the suspect. Lucky was found across the street from the scene by officers and returned to its owner.

Reunion! A man had his car stolen with his dog still in the car. HPD came to action, safely found the car, caught the suspect, reunited dog! pic.twitter.com/jbvFsKhH1O — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) September 22, 2017

Mercado was charged with second-degree larceny, taken without owner's permission and operating without a license.

