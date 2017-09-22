CT National Guard headed to Puerto Rico and St. Thomas to help victims of Maria

Connecticut National Guard airmen have been deployed to Houston to help with the recovery efforts, according to an announcement from the governor.

Connecticut National Guard airmen have been deployed to Houston to help with the recovery efforts, according to an announcement from the governor.

Eight airmen and a cargo plane departed on Saturday morning bound to Puerto Rico to assist in relief efforts.

Eight airmen and a cargo plane departed on Saturday morning bound to Puerto Rico to assist in relief efforts.

Additional Connecticut National Guardsmen are headed to help assist in the relief efforts for Hurricane Irma.

Additional Connecticut National Guardsmen are headed to help assist in the relief efforts for Hurricane Irma.

Additional CT National Guardsmen heading to help with the victims of Hurricane Maria. They are joining other airmen on previous hurricane relief efforts. (CT National Guard)

Additional airmen from the Connecticut National Guard are heading to Puerto Rico and St. Thomas to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Maria hit those islands.

A C-130H cargo plane and seven Airmen from the 103rd Airlift Wing were deployed on Friday morning. The crew including C-130H pilots, crew members, load masters, and maintainers left from Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby.

The mission starts in St. Thomas where the crew will drop off supplies. Then, there will be another drop-off in Puerto Rico. That crew will then hand to Georgia for further orders.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy commended the Connecticut National Guard for their "readiness" and service.

“The Connecticut National Guard has proven to be an exemplary group of men and women who once again dropped everything at a moment’s notice to support those who live hundreds of miles away and are in need of assistance. Connecticut stands ready to assist our friends and neighbors in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as they recover from the storm," Malloy said.

Members of the Connecticut National Guard were deployed earlier this month to assist in relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Additional Connecticut National Guardsmen were also called to Florida to help assist in the relief efforts for Hurricane Irma. Personnel and equipment were called to Austin, Texas in support of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected throughout the Caribbean, and the Connecticut National Guard stands ready to provide support to those in need. Once again, the National Guard is ready to step up and help people in a time of need, because that is what we train for – no matter where conditions take us,” Major General Thaddeus J. Martin, Adjutant General and Commander of the Connecticut National Guard, said in a statement on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.