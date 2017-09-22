Little boy attacked by pitbull in Manchester

A 5-year-old child was seriously injured after being attacked by a family dog on Thursday.

A little boy was attacked by pitbull in Manchester this week. (WFSB)

The 911 calls were released after a five-year-old boy was brutally attacked by a family pit bull in Manchester on Thursday night.

Police stated that the attack happened at the child's home on Patriot Lane just before 5 p.m. Neighbors told police they noticed the dog dragging the child from the front stoop and across the lawn.

911: Tell me what's wrong.

Caller: There's a little child. The dog! The dog is attacking the little child!

Neighbors delivered several blows from a wooden board to the animal to get it to stop attacking the child.

The child was then taken to Children's Medical Center where police said he is still recovering from serious injuries. The little boy's injuries were to his head and he required surgery.

Many neighbors are in shock about this because they say they have never seen the dog show aggression.

The pit bull has been quarantined and is being kept at a local pound.

Police are still investigating how and why this happened.

