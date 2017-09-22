New Haven officers, city employees participate in afternoon stroll

New Haven Police Officers and city employees are trying to make a difference in their community one step at a time.

They were hoping to unite their city by hosting a neighborhood stroll on Friday so the officers and city employees would interact with the public in a relaxed setting.

Daniel Hunt a student support employee with the New Haven Public School system came up with the idea to stroll through the neighborhoods.

"Our idea is to get to know the residents, pass out fliers for school and different stuff like that," Hunt said.

Brandi Marshall said watching the officers walk along her block in the Newhallville neighborhood could help the police and her neighbors move forward and work together.

"The people here want to know that the police are not just here for the negativity but they're here to get the progress going and to have a better neighborhood and better people," Marshall said.

Jamarr Daniels walked with his three-year-old son, Jordan, and 8-year-old niece, Jordae, to teach them an important life lesson.

"I've always had a big thing of community policing. I want my son to know that the police are out here to help you, not to harm you in any way," Daniels said.

When asked what Jordan thinks of the police officers, he said, "They'll get the bad guys,"

Of course the officers want to stress that catching bad guys is only a small part of what they do.

" I think it's really important that the community know that we're united with them to solve problems, to build a community, to develop a community," said Assistant Chief Otoniel Reyes of the New Haven Police Department.

All of the officers, city workers, and community members Eyewitness News spoke to hope the stroll is just the beginning of a series of events designed to bring New Haven closer together.

"That's what good neighborhoods are built on, is when people work together," Marshall said.

