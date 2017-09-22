One dead, another injured after double shooting in Hartford

Hartford Police are investigating a double shooting on Durham Street that left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting took place on Friday evening shortly after 7 p.m. in the Blue Hills neighborhood of the city.

According to police, two victims were in a car during the time of the shooting.

One victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time after. The other victim was grazed in the head by a bullet and is in stable condition at St. Francis Hospital.

Police said this shooting seems to be drug related and there is no immediate threat to the public.

The Blue Hills neighborhood was staffed with extra uniformed police officers on Friday evening because of the increased shots fired in the area.

There is no description of the suspect at this time, but police believe they are looking for two guns in connection to this shooting.

