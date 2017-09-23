Hartford police investigating quadruple shooting

Police are investigating deadly shooting on Albany Avenue where four people were shot on Saturday morning. (WFSB)

Hartford police continue to investigate after four people were shot early Saturday morning near the intersection of Albany Avenue and Woodland Street.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they heard several gunshots just prior to police arrival around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, the four male victims were found lying in the street and the nearby sidewalk when they arrived.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, a second victim is in extremely critical condition at a local hospital and two others who suffered gunshot wounds are in stable condition.

Police said the victim in critical condition was also found to be in possession of a gun. Police said he does have a permit for the weapon. Based on evidence found at the scene police said there was some sort of a gunfight with an exchange of gunfire between at least two people.

This comes just hours after a double shooting on Durham Street left one person dead and a second injured.

Police have not said if there is any connection between the two incidents. However, police are looking into that possibility.

