Putnam police arrest 4 people in connection with drug factory

Donald Doyle was one of four people after police said they discovered a drug factory in Putnam. (Photo Courtesy of Putnam Police Department)

Raymond Rodgers was one of four people after police said they discovered a drug factory in Putnam. (Photo Courtesy of Putnam Police Department)

Austin Hunt was one of four people after police said they discovered a drug factory in Putnam. (Photo Courtesy of Putnam Police Department)

Alicia Marando was one of four people after police said they discovered a drug factory in Putnam. (Photo Courtesy of Putnam Police Department)

Police arrested four people after they discovered a drug factory at an apartment complex in Putnam on Friday night.

Officers conducted a search and seizure warrant at a complex on Wilkinson Street around 5:30 p.m.

Police arrested four people at the apartment complex after “an extensive investigation into the alleged sale of Heroin within the town of Putnam.”

Police said they arrested 33-year-old Alicia Marando for possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, and risk of injury to a minor. Marando was found to have heroin in the home.

Investigators said 20-year-old Austin Hunt and 27-year-old Raymond Rodgers were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also charged 28-year-old Donald Doyle with disorderly conduct and interfering with police.

The Department of Children and Families also assisted as a child was in the residence at the time of the search and seizure.

Marando was held on a $100,000 bond and is set to appear in Danielson Superior Court on September 25th.

Hunt and Rodgers were each held on a $500 non-surety bond and are both scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Oct. 4.

Doyle was released on a $500 non-surety bond. He is set to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Oct. 4.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Putnam Police Department crime tip hotline at 860-963-0000.

