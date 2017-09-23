Officers, woman, and suspect recovering after standoff in New Haven

New Haven Police Officer, Scott Shumway was one of two officers shot by a suspect this morning. Ofc. Shumway remains hospitalized, but is expected to make a full recovery, police said. (Courtesy: Officer David Hartman)

New Haven Police Officer, Eric Pessino was one of two officers shot by a suspect this morning. Ofc. Pessino has been treated and released, police said. (Courtesy: Officer David Hartman.)

Dozens of officers converge on the scene on Elm Street.

For 5 hours, 8 blocks of Elm Street and the surrounding New Haven neighborhood was blocked off while officers attempted to negotiate with a man who they said, shot his wife and 2 New Haven officers.

Armored trucks, investigators in SWAT gear, and mobile command centers flooded the street at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday after reports of gunfire were reported to the New Haven Police Department.

Two New Haven officers, Scott Shumway and Eric Pessino responded, and entered the house where police said the woman, a retired Department of Corrections officer, said her husband shot her in the hand, arm, back, and chest.

"As they entered the doorway, shots rang out and two officers were shot," said Officer David Hartman.

Police said the victim told them she had been shot at the home across the street. When officers went to enter the home, and breach the 3rd floor door, they were met with gunfire from with the suspect.

Hours passed as officers negotiated with the suspect, 51-year-old, John Douglas Monroe, using several tactics including setting off a flash bang that released green smoke into the air. Police evacuated homes in the nearby vicinity.

"When you have somebody in a house who's already shot two officers, it's not easy," said Hartman.

Shortly before 2 p.m., officers breached the home, and confronted Monroe who was hiding in the basement, armed with a long gun. At which point, responding police fired, injuring Monroe.

"The officers were met by the suspect at the basement door with a long gun pointed at them and they fired," described Hartman.

Shortly thereafter, police and city officials announced the situation was resolved.

"We're fortunate that the resolution of this incident overall seems to be well," said New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell, at a press conference following the resolution. "Today could have gone a completely different way."

The investigation is now in the hands of the Connecticut State Police and the State Attorney, as is the protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

Officer Eric Pessino was treated and released form Yale New Haven Hospital. Officer Scott Shumway remains hospitalized, but is expected to make a full recovery. Monroe is in serious, but stable condition. The woman is also in serious, but stable condition.

