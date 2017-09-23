CT National Guardsmen deploy to Puerto Rico - WFSB 3 Connecticut

CT National Guardsmen deploy to Puerto Rico

The governor said the CT National Guard deployed a second cargo plane and crew to the Caribbean to help with Hurricane Maria recovery. (@GovMalloyOffice) The governor said the CT National Guard deployed a second cargo plane and crew to the Caribbean to help with Hurricane Maria recovery. (@GovMalloyOffice)
The 103rd Airlift Wing of the Connecticut National Guard were deployed from Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby to Puerto Rico and St. Thomas on Saturday to help out with Hurricane Maria relief.

The unit includes a C-130H cargo plane loaded with supplies along with seven Airmen who will drop off supplies to St. Thomas and Puerto Rico. They will also be on standby in Georgia for potential follow-up missions as well. 

Malloy praised the efforts of the National Guard, saying that "They have proven to be an exemplary group of men and women who once again dropped everything at a moment's notice to support those who live hundreds of miles away and are in need of assistance."

Lt. Gov. Wyman also gave his thoughts on how the National Guard "always stands ready" and added that "Connecticut knows how they are an important part of support and resources during storm recovery."

The Connecticut National Guard has assisted with Hurricane Harvey relief by sending people and supplies to Austin, Texas as well as assisting with Hurricane Irma relief in Florida.

Connecticut National Guard Commander Thaddeus J. Martin commended the National Guard on their readiness and that "They are ready to step up and help people in a time of need because that is what we trained for." 

