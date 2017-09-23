Mayday called for Hartford firefighter injured in house fire

A Hartford firefighter was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained while battling a house fire on Main Street on Saturday. (WFSB)

A Mayday alarm was called for a Hartford firefighter who was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained while battling a house fire on Main Street on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to 2307 Main Street for a 2nd alarm fire on Saturday afternoon.

Captain Raul Ortiz said the firefighter is in stable condition, and alert.

Fire officials said the fully engulfed house collapsed while firefighters fought the flames.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved